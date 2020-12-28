MnDOT prepares for tomorrow's snow

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

As the snow heads our way - the minnestoa department of transporatation is preparing the roads and the plows.

Amy, the flakes won't beginning falling until tomorrow... but mndot's spokesperson tells me they are still keeping busy.

Mike dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for district 6, tells me crews are working to move snow off bridge decks - to widen roadways.

They are also checking the snow plows for any mechanical issues... early tomorrow morning - is when they will kick it in to high gear - as they pre treat roads.

Mike Dougherty MnDOT, Dir. of public engagement and communications

There will be a few out proabably just applying some pretreatment to some of the off ramps and the ramp areas um, maybe some of the bridge decks, things like that that could develop a little ice on them earlier it will be all hands on deck tomorrow at mn-dot.

Dougherty tells me 101 plows will be out across southeastern minnesota - keeping the roads clear.

We're told mn-dot will have crews to the west of rochester hitting the highways earlier that those east of town.