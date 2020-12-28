Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 7 minutes ago

'Deadliest Catch' Nick McGlashan Dies At 33

Reality TV star Nick McGlashan has died.

McGlashan appeared on the hit reality series "Deadliest Catch".

The show chronicles the lives of crew members on commercial fishing boats in the Bering Sea.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to CNN that McGlashan died in Nashville, TN.

No cause of death or further information was given and his death is currently under investigation.

McGlashan was 33.