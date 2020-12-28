Global  
 

Saving Pinball Pete's: Customers raising funds for MSU, UM arcade impacted by pandemic

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:15s - Published
One step into Pinball Pete’s arcade is like a step back in time and a walk down memory lane for decades of Spartans and Wolverines.

“It's difficult for me to talk to anyone who’s been on either of those campuses and find someone who doesn't know about it or hasn't had an experience there,” said Nick Reynolds, whose father has been a co-owner of the arcade for more than 40 years.


