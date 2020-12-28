The Pool Movie
The Pool Movie
The Pool Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In an abandoned 6-meter deep pool, a couple is stranded there with a deadly predator - yep, a goddamn crocodile - , and it's hungry, worse, it's hangry!
Genre: Action, Drama
Director: Ping Lumpraploeng
Writer: Ping Lumpraploeng
Stars: Theeradej Wongpuapan, Ratnamon Ratchiratham
Beware the hangry crocodile!
