Holiday travel numbers on the Coast

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has wrapped up its holiday travel enforcement period.

Statewide- mississippi highway patrol- reported close to 6-thousand- citations and over 200 wrecks.- of those citations and wrecks,- - - - locally across troop k, m-h-p - reported: - a total of six-hundred forty- - three citations - along with- six - d-u-i arrests over the- enforcement period.

- and - m-h-p responded to- seventeen wrecks - with - one being fatal - leaving two - fatalities.

- of the




