Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th.

Gavino Garay reports.

President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration on Monday, accusing it of obstructing his transition team and weakening national security.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.

It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility." In A speech from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under President Donald Trump.

"The truth is that many of the agencies that are crucial to our security have incurred enormous damage.

Many of them have been hollowed out - in personnel, capacity and in morale." Earlier this month, Biden's team said they had met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, concerns he reiterated on Monday.

"We've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget." The Pentagon pushed back against the Biden team's earlier complaints.

A senior defense official last week said that the Pentagon had conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information and that it would continue to provide information and meetings.

Trump has refused to concede defeat and his administration only authorized cooperation weeks after Biden won.

Biden will be sworn into office on Jan.

20.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado [Video]

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for the virus at current distribution rates. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published
Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration [Video]

Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration

President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the paceof distributing Covid-19 vaccines, predicting “things will get worse beforethey get better” in regard to the pandemic. “We need to be honest — the nextfew weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for our nation.Maybe the toughest during this entire pandemic,” Mr Biden said during remarksin Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

CBS Evening News, December 29, 2020

 Biden vows to ramp up vaccine rollout; Georgia artist makes custom masks that delight community. 
CBS News

Opinion: Biden still benefiting from contrast with Trump during slow vaccine rollout

 OPINION United States President-elect Joe Biden famously is the man with the toughest task in the world - rebuilding the battered blocks of American life.The..
New Zealand Herald
Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’ [Video]

Biden: Vaccine rollout ‘falling behind’

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump Administration’s vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations, and warned it could take years at the current rate for most Americans receive the shots. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

The Pentagon The Pentagon The United States Department of Defense's office building in Virginia

Pentagon chief meets Afghan president

 WASHINGTON: US Defe­nce Secretary Christ­opher Miller met on Tuesday Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan. Miller,..
WorldNews
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, an official on Biden's team said on Friday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick [Video]

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass to have been out of the armed forces for at least seven years before running the Pentagon. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:13Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Joe Biden criticises vaccine rollout

 President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the pace of distributing Covid-19 vaccines and predicted that "things will get worse before..
New Zealand Herald

Delaware Delaware State in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials

 WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and..
WorldNews

Wilmington, Delaware Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information [Video]

Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information

Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarksMonday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction"from the "political leadership" at the Defense Department and the Office ofManagement and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information tocontinue the transition of power.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Blasts Trump’s Refusal to Sign Covid Relief Bill: ‘This Abdication of Responsibility has Devastating Consequences’

Biden Blasts Trump’s Refusal to Sign Covid Relief Bill: ‘This Abdication of Responsibility has Devastating Consequences’ President-elect Joe Biden urged outgoing President Donald Trump to sign the Covid relief bill passed...
Mediaite - Published

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials

Biden Warns of 'Roadblocks' to Transition by Trump Officials WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •UpworthyJapan TodayVOA NewsWashington PostKhaleej TimesUSATODAY.com


CNN Analyst Slams Biden for Calling Out Trump Admin Transition Stonewalling: ‘I Don’t Care If the President’s Team Is a Pain in the A**,’ Just ‘Let It Go’

CNN counterterrorism analyst *Phil Mudd* took issue with President-elect *Joe Biden* publicly calling...
Mediaite - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccinations [Video]

Biden says Trump administration far behind on vaccinations

President-elect Joe Biden said that the Trump administration’s plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccines across the country was falling “far behind” and promised his administration would focus on..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:16Published
President-Elect Joe Biden Slams Trump Administration Over Vaccination Process [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Slams Trump Administration Over Vaccination Process

President-elect Joe Biden praised vaccine manufacturers and scientists Tuesday but slammed the Trump administration over the vaccination process. Meanwhile, the Senate is in a battle over raising..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Biden: Trump's vaccine rollout has 'fallen behind' [Video]

Biden: Trump's vaccine rollout has 'fallen behind'

President-elect Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump's promised swift coronavirus vaccine rollout, saying it has fallen behind expectations.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published