Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th.

President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration on Monday, accusing it of obstructing his transition team and weakening national security.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.

It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility." In A speech from Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said many of America's security agencies had been "hollowed out" under President Donald Trump.

"The truth is that many of the agencies that are crucial to our security have incurred enormous damage.

Many of them have been hollowed out - in personnel, capacity and in morale." Earlier this month, Biden's team said they had met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon officials, concerns he reiterated on Monday.

"We've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget." The Pentagon pushed back against the Biden team's earlier complaints.

A senior defense official last week said that the Pentagon had conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information and that it would continue to provide information and meetings.

Trump has refused to concede defeat and his administration only authorized cooperation weeks after Biden won.

Biden will be sworn into office on Jan.

20.