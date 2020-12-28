Biden blasts Trump team for 'roadblocks'

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Monday accused the Trump administration of obstructing national security information in the transfer of power ahead of his inauguration on January 20th.

Joe Biden: 'Irresponsibility' of Trump over failure to share national security information Mandatory credit: Joe Biden/YouTube President-elect Joe Biden is warning ofmassive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trumpadministration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials andhis transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarksMonday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced "obstruction"from the "political leadership" at the Defense Department and the Office ofManagement and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information tocontinue the transition of power.

