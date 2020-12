Shameless Season 11 Trailer - Hall of Shame - Kev & V

Shameless Season 11 Promo Trailer - Hall of Shame - Kev & V - When Kev and V find out Gemma has been flunking zoom school, they’re forced to face their fears of their own inadequacies as parents to help Gemma get back on track.

New episode on Sunday at 9/8c.