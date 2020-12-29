Star Trek, Star Wars & Beyond: How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture
Once niche and ridiculed, geek culture has exploded into the mainstream - and the rise of sci-fi is a prime example!
Join us for the first episode of our new series "How Geek Culture Became Pop Culture", where we look at how science fiction evolved from pulp fiction and film serials to "Star Trek", "Star Wars", and beyond.
Beginning our story in the 1920s, we look at the history of the genre in modern times, and how it's become ubiquitous in mainstream culture.