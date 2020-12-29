Global  
 

How to care for your coronavirus at home

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
How to care for your coronavirus at homeWhat are some things you can do at home to ease your symptoms.

And people are dealing with the coronavirus at home.

Wtva's chelsea brown spoke with a nurse about what you can do at home to ease the symptoms. many people visited with their families over the weekend for the holiday.

As we continue to live through the pandemic people are isolating at home.

I spoke with a nurse and she says you should stay moving even while sick.

Jenny barnes, nurse practitioner "any kind of fluid, water, gatorade, ginger ale, apple sauce, jello , anything popsicle."

Nurse practitioner, jenny barnes say keeping hydrated is one of the main things they tell their coronavirus patients.

Many people get fatigued when they have the coronavirus.

Barnes says even though you may be tired you need to move around often.

"get up, move around, move your arms around."

She says this helps to create an openess in your lungs.

Barnes says not to do any strenuous activites though.

"don't sleep or lay for 8 hours."

At night she urges you to set an alarm every one to two hours to get up and walk around and stay hyrated.

And it is best to sleep on your stomach or your side to prevent congestion from settling in your lungs.

Eating healthy and taking vitamins helps with the sickness as well.

"eat potassium rich foods like eggs, bananas, asparagus, things like that."

If your case of the coronavirus worsens where you can not deal with it at home, barnes says you should go to your local hospital.

I know you're




