Recycling Christmas trees in Harrison County
Don’t let that tree go to waste!
Mississippi Power has partnered up with Harrison County to recycle Christmas trees.
Walmar- is recycling unsold christmas - trees to help beautify- our community.- mike mcdavid, hwy 49 gulfport - walmart store mananger: - "we got about 15 or 20 trees an their ready to be ground up and- we'll see em in - the community somewhere - hopefully soon."
Mike mcdavid a gulfport walmart- store manager, tells- news 25 they have no problem- doing what's right to reduce- the carbon footprint.
- mike mcdavid, hwy 49 gulfport - - - - walmart store mananger- "sustainability whether it's plastic, cardboard, this case i- happens to be left over - christmas - trees any time that we find tha- oppturnity to be involved with- - - it, it's good for us as a - company not to be leaving that- footprint out there and try to- do the right thing."
Sabria reid, news 25: - "hundreds of what used to be beautifully decorated christmas- trees, will now be- recycled into mulch for harriso- counties parks and schools."
- - - as a partner, mississippi power- offers 5 tree drop off- locations.
You can find all - location on the mississippi - power - facebook page.- kaila moran griffith, - spokeswoman for ms power: - "we offer a really easy locatio for our customers and for the - community this is - plant watson right off the- interstate on cowan and lorrain- rd, so it's really easy - for harrision county residents- to come drop it off.- - - - just remember before you drop - off your tree remove all- lights, ornaments and tree- stands.
- kaila moran griffith, - spokeswoman for ms power: - "if you want to hang on to your tree and get a little more- christmas magic out of it,- that's- fine you can hang on to it unti- jan 9th, that's the last day fo- - drop off and you can come on- down and drop it off and we'll- take it off your hands for ya."
In gulfport, sabria reid, news- 25.