Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform

Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said.
The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population.
Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.
Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has urged people to be "cautious" when gathering with friends and family over the Christmas period.
The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since Boris Johnson came to power.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said there will be a follow up into Tobias Ellwood's alleged breach of Covid restrictions.
The Conservative MP attended a Christmas dinner with 27 guests at a London club, however insisted it had been a business meeting and "absolutely Covid-compliant".
Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show. Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".
Former leader of the Conservative party, Iain Duncan Smith, has said he will not be supporting the government as MPs vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England. The MP for Chingford and Woodford Green questioned the government's plans and called for "some just process, due process, that goes along in a reasonable way".
Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined areas of the south and east of Englandentering Tier 4. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancocksaid: “From 00.01 on Boxing Day Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk andCambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey andHampshire including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of theNew Forest will all be escalated to Tier 4.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel says there are approximately 650 lorries queuing on the M20 and 800 at Manston Airport following the travel and freight ban between the UK and France.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of downplaying these numbers during a Downing Street press conference on Monday, after he said there were only around 170 stranded lorries.
Boris Johnson has defended the Government’s latest tiered controls forEngland, saying they were essential to get coronavirus levels down. The PrimeMinister acknowledged that many people felt “frustrated” – particularly ifthey were in an area with low infection rates. “I know it is frustrating forpeople when they are in a high-tier area when there is very little incidencein their village or their area. I totally understand why people feelfrustrated,” he said during a visit to a public health laboratory in Wiltshirein a pooled clip for broadcasters.
Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during 'anti-bullying week'.
Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.
