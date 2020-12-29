Police find the vehicle involved in a shooting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

Involved in a christmas morning shooting now they just need to get their hands on the people inside that vehicle.

You're looking at the black chrysler 300 police say was involved in a recent shooting .

Chief fred shelton would not say where they found vehicle but only that it was in columbus right now they are still searching for the four people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting the chief said a customer inside the vehicle got mad about the payment for the food at a mcdonalds on alabama street.

He said the driver of the chrysler 300 then got out of the line and someone inside the vehicle fired shots into the side of the restaurant and injured one of the employees.

If you have any information that can help columbus police solve this case, give them a call.

