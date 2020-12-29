Lyft Driver Carjacked By His Own Passenger Told To Pay $2,500 Deductible When Car Found Damaged
Lyft Driver Carjacked By His Own Passenger Told To Pay $2,500 Deductible When Car Found Damaged

A South Side Lyft driver says his own passenger carjacked him, and the police later found his car wrecked.

Then, thanks to Lyft's insurance policy, he was told to pay a $2,500 deductible to get reimbursed for the car.