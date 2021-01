Car Near Miss Almost Hit By Tree Dashcam

Occurred on December 19, 2020 / MalaysiaInfo from Licensor: I was driving along with my family in rainy weather when suddenly, a big tree fell in front of my car and I had to make an emergency brake before the tree hit my car.

I was so lucky the tree didn't fall onto my car.

The tree blocked the road and caused a two-hour traffic jam as the firefighters came to clear the road.