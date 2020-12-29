Global  
 

Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Announce Birth Of Second Child

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Announce Birth Of Second Child

Nick Cannon And Brittany Bell Announce Birth Of Second Child

Nick Cannon and partner Brittany Bell have announced the birth of their new baby.

Bell shared the happy news on Saturday in an Instagram post saying: "The best gift ever ♥️".

According to CNN, the couple named their new bundle of joy Powerful Queen Cannon.

Powerful Queen is the second child for Cannon and Bell.

Their first, a boy named Golden "Sagon" Cannon, was born in February 2017.

Cannon and superstar Mariah Carey have 9-year-old twins, a boy and a girl named Monroe and Moroccan.


