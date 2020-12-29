Area Venues Preparing for New Year's Eve

Global  
 

Venues in Chattanooga must decide their New Year's approach considering covid-19 cases are still on the rise.

News 12's Winston Reed shows us how restaurants and bars are preparing to stay safe this New Years Eve.

Christmas has come and gone.

Now people's attention has switched to a merciful end for 2020.

It also means venues in chattanooga must decide their new year's approach considering covid-19 cases are still on the rise.

News 12's winston reed shows us how restaurants and bars are preparing to stay safe this new years eve.

Many chattanooga venues are playing it safe this new years eve.

"this entire year has kind of changed the way we have approached any of these major holidays."

Owner of the bitter alibi jason bowers says traditionally patrons from the three floor restaurant bars to flow out into the street to celebrate.

This year, they're taking a smaller -more intimate approach.

"we've really been big on keeping the safety of our staff our major priority.

So limiting seating inside and just spreading people out has kind of been our main focus."

Bowers says big holiday events helps to keep many local businesses like his afloat but the bitter alibi has managed a steady flow of customers this past year.

Governor bill lee's influenced the restaurant's decision to keep a low profile on new years eve.

"it kind of takes the pressure off of each individual business to come up with their own guidelines."

Standup: one of chattanooga's most premier hotels 'the westin is playing it safe this year.

The hotel let news 12 know that they will not host any events on new years and that they will focus on catering to their guest.

Reporting in chattanooga winston reed news 12 now.




