Plows prepare for snow

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Plows prepare for snowplows prepare for snow ahead of storm

Snow heads our way - the minnestoa department of transporatation is preparing the roads and the plows.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall joins us live in rochester with more... jeremy.

Lowerthird2line talent:jeremy wall [email protected] coverage you can count on amy, the flakes won't beginning falling until tomorrow... but mndot's spokesperson tells me they are still keeping busy.

Jw plows-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:plows prepare for the snow rochester, mn mike dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for district 6, tells me crews are working to move snow off bridge decks - to widen roadways.

They are also checking the snow plows for any mechanical issues... early tomorrow morning - is when they will kick it in to high gear - as they pre treat roads.

Jw plows-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:mike dougherty mndot, dir.

Of public engagement and communications there will be a few out proabably just applying some pretreatment to some of the off ramps and the ramp areas um, maybe some of the bridge decks, things like that that could develop a little ice on them earlier it will be all hands on deck tomorrow at mn-dot.

Dougherty tells me 101 plows will be out across southeastern minnesota - keeping the roads clear.

Live in rochester jeremy wall ...kimt news 3 thanks, jeremy.

We're told mn-dot will have crews to the west of rochester hitting the highways earlier that those east of town.




