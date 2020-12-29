Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Despite Public Health Warnings, Local Hotels & Restaurants Plan New Year's Eve Events

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Despite Public Health Warnings, Local Hotels & Restaurants Plan New Year's Eve Events

Despite Public Health Warnings, Local Hotels & Restaurants Plan New Year's Eve Events

Despite Public Health Warnings, Local Hotels & Restaurants Plan New Year's Eve Events


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Google Search Data Shows What Drink Marylanders Plan To Consume On New Year's Eve [Video]

Google Search Data Shows What Drink Marylanders Plan To Consume On New Year's Eve

Google Search Data Shows What Drink Marylanders Plan To Consume On New Year's Eve

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:48Published
Area Venues Preparing for New Year's Eve [Video]

Area Venues Preparing for New Year's Eve

Venues in Chattanooga must decide their New Year's approach considering covid-19 cases are still on the rise. News 12's Winston Reed shows us how restaurants and bars are preparing to stay safe this..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
COVID Stats Snapshot 12-28-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-28-20

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,198 new coronavirus infections. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2KGZiZY

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:10Published