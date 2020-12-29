Global  
 

Christmas explosion in Nashville

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Christmas explosion in Nashville

Christmas explosion in Nashville

A Christmas explosion in Nashville leaves investigators searching for bomber's motive.


Photos, Aerial Footage Show Astonishing Damage from Christmas Explosion in Nashville

Photos and videos from Nashville have documented a shocking level of damage after the city was rocked...
Mediaite - Published

'The Loudest Thunderclap': Nashville Resident Recalls Christmas Explosion

Police investigating a suspicious RV were evacuating the area moments before an explosion ripped...
NPR - Published Also reported by •MediaiteUpworthy


MNPD releases dramatic video of downtown Nashville explosion

The Metro Nashville Police Department has released video of the explosion from downtown Nashville on...
Upworthy - Published


Was this an act of domestic terrorism? Some experts say, 'no question.' [Video]

Was this an act of domestic terrorism? Some experts say, 'no question.'

Federal investigators have avoided using the term domestic terrorism when describing the Christmas Day attack in Nashville and they say there’s a reason.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published
Investigators used gloves, hat to confirm Anthony Warner as suspect in Christmas explosion [Video]

Investigators used gloves, hat to confirm Anthony Warner as suspect in Christmas explosion

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Anthony Warner, the man identified as the bomber behind the Christmas morning explosion, was not on their radar before the bomb went off.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:24Published
What we know about Michelle Swing, the woman given homes by Anthony Quinn Warner [Video]

What we know about Michelle Swing, the woman given homes by Anthony Quinn Warner

A young music industry executive has found herself at the heart of the Nashville Christmas bombing investigation — after mysteriously being gifted two homes by crazed loner Anthony Quinn Warner.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:59Published