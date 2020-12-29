Christmas explosion in Nashville

Was this an act of domestic terrorism? Some experts say, 'no question.'



Federal investigators have avoided using the term domestic terrorism when describing the Christmas Day attack in Nashville and they say there’s a reason. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:59 Published 44 minutes ago

Investigators used gloves, hat to confirm Anthony Warner as suspect in Christmas explosion



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Anthony Warner, the man identified as the bomber behind the Christmas morning explosion, was not on their radar before the bomb went off. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:24 Published 1 hour ago