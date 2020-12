How to find out if a secret life insurance policy is taken out on you Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:17s - Published 1 day ago How to find out if a secret life insurance policy is taken out on you Fraud of all types is on the rise during the pandemic, everything from medical identity theft to secret life insurance policies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IDENTITY THEFT --- TO LIFEINSURANCE SCAMS. NINE ON YOURSIDE'S SHAWNDREA THOMAS SHOWSUS -- HOW TO MAKE SURE YOUHAVEN'T BECOME A VICTIM -- ANDHOW TO KEEP YOURSELF SAFE."IT'S HARD TO GET AWAY WITHBUT MANY PEOPLE CAN TAKE OUTLIFE INSURANCE POLICIES OF UPTO 500 THOUSAND DOLLARSWITHOUT NEEDING AN EXAM.ESPECIALLY WITH INSURANCEBEING SOLD BY PHONE ANDDIGITALLY," JAMES QUIGGLE WITHTHE COALITION AGAINSTINSURANCE FRAUD SAYS PEOPLEARE COMMITTING ALL TYPES OFFRAUD DURING THE PANDEMIC.INCLUDING TAKING OUT SECRETLIFE INSURANCE POLICIES ANDMEDICAL IDENTITY THEFT."MEDICAL IDENTITY THEFT IS OFFTHE CHARTS," QUIGGLE SAYSTHIEVES CAN DESTROY YOURCREDIT AND HEALTH INSURANCEPOLICY. SO ITS ALWAYS A GOODIDEA TO DOUBLE CHECK YOURSTATEMENTS FOR BOTH. "PEOPLEARE STEALING YOUR MEDICALIDENTITY TO MAKE FALSE CLAIMSAGAINST YOUR POLICIES FORTHEMSELVES. YOUR MEDICALIDENTITY CAN BE SOLD ANDBARTERED FOR BIG MONEY ON THEDARK WEB. WHICH IS HARD TOTRACE AND CLAIMS ARE BEINGMADE ON YOUR POLICY BEHINDYOUR BACK." AND THERE'SMORE...ACCORDING TO QUIGGLETHE SAME TYPES OF FRAUDHAPPENED DURING THE 2008RECESSION- VICTIMS MIGHT GETPHONE CALLS AND BILLS OUT OFTHE BLUE--- ABOUT LIFEINSURANCE AND MORE. "IF YOUGET MARKETING PHONE CALLS FROMPEOPLE TRYING TO SIGN YOU UPWITH A STRANGE DOCTOR THAT YOUNEVER MET FOR MEDICALPROCEDURES LIKE CANCER TESTINGOR DNA TESTING, WHEELCHAIRBACK BRACES THEY COULD BETRYING TO SIGN YOU UP FOR SCAMEXAMS," YOU CAN CHECK WITH THEMEDICAL INFORMATION BUREAU-CONSUMER DATABASE ------TO GETA FREE COPY OF YOUR ANNUALDISCLOSURE TO SEE WHAT'S BEENSUMBITTED UNDER YOUR NAME FORNEW LIFE INSURANCE POLICIES-OVER THE LAST 2 YEARSYOU CANALSO CALL THE LISTED INSURANCECOMPANY FOR DETAILS. & "LIFEINSURANCE COMPANIES ARE VERYVIGILANT. SHAWNDREA THOMAS.KGUN 9 ON YOUR SIDE.





