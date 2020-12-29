Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ParCare Under Investigation

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
ParCare Under Investigation

ParCare Under Investigation

A New York city-based healthcare provider is under state investigation.

The investigation is for unauthorized distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, says Business Insider.

The ParCare Community Health Network provides primary and internal care.

They also offer other medical services in its six locations in New York City.

The healthcare network serves many of the city's Orthodox Jewish communities.

So far, ParCare has administered 850 Moderna coronavirus vaccines to individuals in New York.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Orthodox-owned N.Y. health care network denies obtaining vaccines 'fraudulently'

N.Y. State Department of Health launches investigation into ParCare for allegedly offering COVID-19...
Haaretz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Investigation Into ParCare’s COVID Vaccine Distribution Continues As New York’s Positivity Rate Climbs [Video]

Investigation Into ParCare’s COVID Vaccine Distribution Continues As New York’s Positivity Rate Climbs

Gov. Cuomo announced the state is cracking down on health care providers not following the vaccine priority process. Fines could reach $1 million. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:36Published
Probe Of New York Health Care Network's Handling Of COVID-19 Vaccine Continues [Video]

Probe Of New York Health Care Network's Handling Of COVID-19 Vaccine Continues

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the state's investigation into ParCare.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published