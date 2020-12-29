Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 day ago

ParCare Under Investigation

A New York city-based healthcare provider is under state investigation.

The investigation is for unauthorized distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, says Business Insider.

The ParCare Community Health Network provides primary and internal care.

They also offer other medical services in its six locations in New York City.

The healthcare network serves many of the city's Orthodox Jewish communities.

So far, ParCare has administered 850 Moderna coronavirus vaccines to individuals in New York.