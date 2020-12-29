Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 minutes ago

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks.

The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment.

This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening.

That legislation, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, provides for $600 in direct payments.

After the deal was brokered and passed out of Congress, Trump railed against the amount.

CNN reports he said it is too low, prompting House Democrats to push for an increase.