Biden: Trump's Team Is Keeping Info Secret

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said that his transition team is facing ongoing roadblocks.

The roadblocks come from President Trump's political leadership at the Pentagon.

Several of the blocks also come from the Office of Management and Budget, says Business Insider.

"Right now, we just aren't getting all the information we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas." Biden over the past week has repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of access he's received.

The shutout follows alongside the SolarWinds hack and amid tensions with Iran.