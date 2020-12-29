Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pro Wrestling World Mourns the Death of Jon Huber

Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Pro Wrestling World Mourns the Death of Jon HuberThe professional wrestling community mourns the death of 41-year-old Jon Huber

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pro Wrestler Jon Huber Dies At 41: WWE & His Friends Pay Tribute To The Athlete

The WWE world is mourning the loss of Jon Huber, who was known to fans as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee,...
OK! Magazine - Published