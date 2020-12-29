American Gods 3x01 - Clip from episode 1 season 3 - Trick

American Gods 3x01 - Clip from episode 1 season 3 - Trick - Shadow can run, but he can't hide from his destiny.

American Gods is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology.

Ricky Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane—only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also...Shadow’s father.

In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin to make his own path, guided by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas.

But he’ll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god.

The only choice—and a choice you have to make—is what kind of god you’re going to be.