Listen Up Philip Movie (2014) - Jason Schwartzman, Elisabeth Moss, Jonathan Pryce

Listen Up Philip Movie (2014) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Anger rages in Philip as he awaits the publication of his second novel.

He feels pushed out of his adopted home city by the constant crowds and noise, a deteriorating relationship with his photographer girlfriend Ashley, and his own indifference to promoting the novel.

When Philip's idol Ike Zimmerman offers his isolated summer home as a refuge, he finally gets the peace and quiet to focus on his favorite subject: himself.

Director: Alex Ross Perry Writer: Alex Ross Perry Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Elisabeth Moss, Jonathan Pryce