The Netflix Afterparty Trailer

The Netflix Afterparty - Official Trailer - New Weekly Comedy Series - Netflix - Starting Jan 2, join the biggest stars on Netflix at the The Netflix Afterparty, a weekly comedy show that dives deeper into your favorite shows with hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes.

The series premiere features comedian Bill Burr and the cast of Cobra Kai, including Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, and Tanner Buchanan.

Each week will feature different comedians, casts, and creators talking about the buzziest shows and films on Netflix with our hosts.