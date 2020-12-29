thn north central wvc day 2

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

The patriots looked to bounce back from their ot loss as they took on north central.

But things didn't start off well if you're a patriots fan as north central came out and punched north in the mouth as tyler vaughn drills this corner three.

2nd qtr now, north central on the attack once again as deshawn clark gets the steal, somehow keeps the ball and finds vaughn in the corner for another three.

Vaughn had 21 points.

Vaughn and clark continued making it rain on the the northside as deshawn drills this ball to put north central in front by 16!

Clark finished with 19 points.

3rd qtr now and here come the patriots as matt gauer finishes strong underneath the rim.

Patriots trail 39-35.

Still in the 3rd north on a run as mark hankins feeds gauer with the alley-oop and the foul.

North trails 39-38.

Terre haute north out scored north central 20-6 in the third qtr and it was capped off with gauer doing what he does best as he drills the three before the buzzer.

The senior finished with 13 points.

4th qtr, patriots looking for some insurance and nas mcneal delivers with the three ball.

Terre haute north comes back in the second half and holds on late to beat north central by a final