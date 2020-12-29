Global  
 

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Ilion Police investigating a robbery

Ilion Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on West Clark Street and it was all caught on camera.

Police said the robbery happened at a home just before midnight.

Police now need your help finding the suspects.

Take a very good look at these individuals.

You can see at the top of the screen the robbery happening at what appears to be a home west clark street just before midnight.

If you recognize this person you're asked to call 315-894-9911.

