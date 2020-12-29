Ilion Police investigating a robbery
Ilion Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on West Clark Street and it was all caught on camera.
Police said the robbery happened at a home just before midnight.
Police now need your help finding the suspects.
Take a very good look at these individuals.
You can see at the top of the screen the robbery happening at what appears to be a home west clark street just before midnight.
If you recognize this person you're asked to call 315-894-9911.
