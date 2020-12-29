11pm Lexington Hotel Armed Robbery 12.28.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

The search for suspects continues after an armed robbery at a hotel today in Lexington.

According to police ...it happned at a hotel, in the 3000 block of fieldstone way officers say the victim told them..

There was a knock on his hotel room door... around three this afternoon.... and when he opened the door, three men, with guns came in, robbed him, and stole his car.

Police say the man was not hurt.

Investigators say the reported victim's car was found nearby, shortly after the robbery.

