11pm Kentucky Coronavirus Vaccines 12.28.2020

Governor Beshear today gave a new timeline for the next group to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Gave a new timeline for the next group to be vaccinated against covid-19 here in kentucky.

According to the governor..

The next priority group will part of phase 1-b.... which includes..

People who are at least 70-years-old, as well as educators and more first responders.

Depending on the schedule, phase 1-b... could begin as early as february first.

The governor says more than 126- thousand vaccine doses have been delivered as part of phase 1-a.

39-thousand of those doses ... at long-term care facilities.

