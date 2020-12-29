11pm Kentucky Coronavirus Vaccines 12.28.2020
11pm Kentucky Coronavirus Vaccines 12.28.2020
Governor Beshear today gave a new timeline for the next group to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Kentucky.
Group coronavirus vaccine1.jpg governor beshear today..
Gave a new timeline for the next group to be vaccinated against covid-19 here in kentucky.
According to the governor..
The next priority group will part of phase 1-b.... which includes..
People who are at least 70-years-old, as well as educators and more first responders.
Depending on the schedule, phase 1-b... could begin as early as february first.
The governor says more than 126- thousand vaccine doses have been delivered as part of phase 1-a.
39-thousand of those doses ... at long-term care facilities.
There's money on the