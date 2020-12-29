Health departments limiting services to focus on COVID-19 response

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 8 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —North Central Health District county health departments will limit services to only the most essential public health services as staff focuses on COVID-19 vaccination and testing.

Baldwin county has more than 28- hundred, and laurens county has more than 26-hundred.

All health departments are not accepting walk-ins right now, and late clinic hours are suspended.

Anyone in need of clinical services should