Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

11pm Stimulus Checks 12.28.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11pm Stimulus Checks 12.28.2020

11pm Stimulus Checks 12.28.2020

In the nations capital, the house has passed a measure to increase covid stimulus checks for most americans to 2 thousand dollars.

Matters.

C1 3 most americans to 2-thousand dollars.

The measure, was passed "under suspension" -- meaning, fast- tracked without the ability to add amendments.

President donald trump had been urging republicans to increase the 600 dollar payments on the relief bill he signed sunday.

Now... senate majority leader mitch mcconnell has to decide whether to bring the measure to the senate floor as a standalone bill.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

House approves increasing stimulus checks to $2,000

The House of Representatives voted Monday to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to...
CBS News - Published

Stimulus checks should start going out this week but timing could slide, administration official says

The new round of stimulus payments included in the $900 billion Covid relief package are expected to...
Upworthy - Published

These Are The House Republicans Who Voted With Trump On Both The NDAA Veto And $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Here Are The Ten
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



Related videos from verified sources

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:36Published
House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same? [Video]

House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same?

On Monday the House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:25Published