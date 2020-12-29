11pm Stimulus Checks 12.28.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

In the nations capital, the house has passed a measure to increase covid stimulus checks for most americans to 2 thousand dollars.

The measure, was passed "under suspension" -- meaning, fast- tracked without the ability to add amendments.

President donald trump had been urging republicans to increase the 600 dollar payments on the relief bill he signed sunday.

Now... senate majority leader mitch mcconnell has to decide whether to bring the measure to the senate floor as a standalone bill.