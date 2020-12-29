San Diego region awaits new round of stimulus
San Diego's mom-and-pop businesses and government agencies alike are awaiting their share of the $900 billion dollar stimulus package
Stimulus would come amid San Diego shutdown orderThe new round of federal stimulus would come as more than one hundred thousand San Diegans are unemployed and businesses are hindered by the latest shutdown order.
Restaurant to open amid purple tier restrictionsA San Diego craft brewery hit hard amid the pandemic is taking the rare step of opening a new restaurant, as the region heads into California's purple tier of restrictions.