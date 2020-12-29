Global  
 

JDS MLC found dead | K'taka Legislative Council Dy speaker's 'suicide' | Oneindia News

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda was found dead near a railway track in state's Chikkamagaluru district.

Police told the media that it was a case of suicide as a note was also found near the body.

The MLC who died was the one who was earlier this month manhandled in the legislative council.

