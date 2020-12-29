JDS MLC found dead | K'taka Legislative Council Dy speaker's 'suicide' | Oneindia News
JDS MLC found dead | K'taka Legislative Council Dy speaker's 'suicide' | Oneindia News
Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda was found dead near a railway track in state's Chikkamagaluru district.
Police told the media that it was a case of suicide as a note was also found near the body.
The MLC who died was the one who was earlier this month manhandled in the legislative council.
Watch the video for details.
#JDS #Dharmegowda #Karnataka