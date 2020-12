Dariuz Krol Identified As Colorado's 4th Avalanche Death In 9 Days Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:25s - Published 5 minutes ago Dariuz Krol Identified As Colorado's 4th Avalanche Death In 9 Days A long-time employee of the Boulder Valley School District has been identified as the latest avalanche victim in Colorado. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Avalanche Near Berthoud Pass Claimed Fourth Life In Colorado In 8 Days



A total of 4 people have died from avalanches so far this season, and experts are warning that the number could go up because of snow conditions in the backcountry. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:31 Published 14 hours ago