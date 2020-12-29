Pandemic Changes New Year's Celebrations
New Year's Eve celebrations will be less festive this year as families are encouraged to stay home and avoid gathering to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Fountain Square New Year's Eve Blast replaced by light show2020 is almost over, and for many, the New Year’s Eve countdown is cause for celebrations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we’re going to ring in the new year in Cincinnati.
Rethinking New Year's Eve celebrationsKansas City metro businesses prepare for a new approach to New Year's Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Section-144 in Bengaluru for 24 hours from 6pm of Dec 31: Police CommissionerBengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on December 28 informed that Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations..