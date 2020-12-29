Global  
 

Pandemic Changes New Year's Celebrations

New Year's Eve celebrations will be less festive this year as families are encouraged to stay home and avoid gathering to slow the spread of coronavirus.


Puducherry CM defends nod for celebrations

Defending his decision to allow celebrations, including New Year gatherings and religious festivals,...
Christmas curb leaves community disappointed

The pandemic had already dulled this year's celebrations, but the community believed there would be...
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing New Year's Eve celebrations across the world

The lack of public gatherings has forced some cities to be more creative as to how they celebrate,...
Fountain Square New Year's Eve Blast replaced by light show [Video]

2020 is almost over, and for many, the New Year’s Eve countdown is cause for celebrations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we’re going to ring in the new year in Cincinnati.

Rethinking New Year's Eve celebrations [Video]

Kansas City metro businesses prepare for a new approach to New Year's Eve amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Section-144 in Bengaluru for 24 hours from 6pm of Dec 31: Police Commissioner [Video]

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on December 28 informed that Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the city for 24 hours from 6 pm of December 31 in view of the New Year's celebrations..

