Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000



The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening. That legislation, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, provides for $600 in direct payments. After the deal was brokered and passed out of Congress, Trump railed against the amount.

