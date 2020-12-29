Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Global  
 

Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.


A Ramanathapuram-based bakery paid tribute to the late legendary football player, Diego Maradona. Bakery owner made a 6-foot tall cake of Maradona and placed it outside the shop. The 6-foot tall cake has become a public attraction, as people are visiting the shop to get clicked with the cake. Diego Maradona, who made his country, Argentina, win the FIFA world cup in 1986, passed away on November 25.

A shot in the arm for Argentina's coronavirus defences - 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrive in the country.

Mexico, Chile and Costa Rica begin mass immunisation campaigns as Argentina receives first vaccines from Russia.

In a rare rebuke, the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defense policy bill. Eve Johnson reports.

 The chamber backs President Trump's call for $2,000 payments but the move could stall in the Senate.
 The House on Monday approved a bill that would increase COVID stimulus checks to $2,000. The bill is likely dead on arrival in the GOP-controlled Senate, despite..
 Republicans joined with Democrats to hand President Trump a rare legislative rebuke in the final days of his presidency. The bill will next be taken up by the..
 The House on Monday voted overwhelmingly to meet President Trump's demand and boost the COVID relief checks going to most Americans from $600 to $2,000. Congress..
The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after Trump signed a sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday evening. That legislation, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, provides for $600 in direct payments. After the deal was brokered and passed out of Congress, Trump railed against the amount.

 Though the Congress did not disclose Rahul Gandhi's destination, Randeep Surjewala confirmed that he will be away for a few days.
Activists demonstrated outside Argentina's legislature to show support for an abortion bill currently going through the Senate.

Argentina is in celebration as the lower house approves the bill of abortion on Friday (December 11). Only two countries within Latin America allow for legal abortion without restriction.

Backed by President Fernandez, the bill was approved 131-117 with the draft law now moving up to the Senate.

