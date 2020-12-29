Huge iceberg breaks into smaller chunks near South Georgia

SOUTH GEORGIA — A massive iceberg that threatened the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia has broken up into four pieces, Live Science reported, citing the U.S. National Ice Center and the European Space Agency.

The BBC reports experts feared the iceberg would become grounded on the underwater shelf just offshore.

This would have devastated the local ecosystem as it would have forced animals such as king penguins and elephant seals to travel much greater distances to find food.

The iceberg would also have crushed wildlife on the seafloor where it anchored.