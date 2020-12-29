PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Residents of Amritsar held a 'jaago' march in the city against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and its three newly enacted farm laws. The aim of the march was to draw Centre's attention and to tell them repeal the three farm laws. Farmers of Punjab and other states are sitting at different borders of Delhi to protest against the farm laws.
The New Khurja-New Bhaupur section under dedicated freight corridor (DFC) will soon be opened for the operation of freight trains. Freight trains can run on this line at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. In view of this, under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, an inspection run was conducted on the 343 kilometer long railway line between New Khurja and New Bhaupur. Under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), 1875 km of railway lines are being laid from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and Sonnagar to Dankuni. While the work of laying 1506 km long railway line from Dadri to JNPT is being done under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a Gurbani Kirtan in Lucknow on the occasion of Sahibzada Diwas on December 27. He was accompanied by state Deputy chief ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya. The day is remembered as the martyrdom of 4 sons of Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj. He is the 10th Guru of Sikhs and Mata Gujri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the 100thKisan Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal on December 28. The event was organised via video conferencing. Union Railway Minister PiyushGoyal and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra SinghTomar were also present.Kisan rails ensure fast transportation of agriculture produce across country. These trains provide seamless supply of perishable items.
Nation remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 96th birth anniversary. President Kovind and PM Modi paid tributes to Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal in Delhi. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal were also present. Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to pay homage to Vajpayee. PM Modi will also release a book in Parliament to honour Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. The book is titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'. Published by LS Secretariat, book focuses on Vajpayee's life, works and notable speeches. The book also has some rare photographs of the parliamentarian from his public life. The book is scheduled to be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.
A youth died after being allegedly shot during the celebratory firing. The incident took place in a wedding ceremony in UP's Budaun district. A 25-year-old man was killed in Alapur area of Budaun district on December 28. The investigation is underway and culprits will soon be nabbed in the case.
Cold waves enveloped the city of Moradabad on December 29. It led to low visibility in the affected area. People were seen sitting near the bonfire to keep themselves warm amid chilly winters. Similar situation of cold was observed in UP's Kanpur today.
My government is focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the construction work of Agra Metro Project on December 07. He said, "A big problem with infrastructure development in the country was that projects were announced but not much attention was paid on arrangement of funds. Hence, projects kept dragging for years. My govt focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for them." Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel also joined the programme. Agra Metro project is worth over Rs 8000 crore.
The DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday, and cited the transparent election process and enthusiastic participation..
