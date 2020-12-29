Global  
 

PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) on December 29.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the inaugural function.

This section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has been built by TATA Projects Limited.

The 351 km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh.


