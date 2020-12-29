PM Modi inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

Freight trains to ply on New Khurja-New Bhaupur section soon



The New Khurja-New Bhaupur section under dedicated freight corridor (DFC) will soon be opened for the operation of freight trains. Freight trains can run on this line at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. In view of this, under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, an inspection run was conducted on the 343 kilometer long railway line between New Khurja and New Bhaupur. Under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), 1875 km of railway lines are being laid from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and Sonnagar to Dankuni. While the work of laying 1506 km long railway line from Dadri to JNPT is being done under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970