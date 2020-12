Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five years and eight months in prison by a Saudi court.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince also discusses the impact of a September attack on Saudi oil facilities, and responds to allegations that a female Saudi activist has..

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly worded counter-terrorism..

Al-Hathloul was among a handful of Saudi women who openly called for the right to drive before it was granted in 2018 and for the removal of male guardianship..

Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was prominent in the campaign to win the right for Saudi women to drive.

Saudi sentences women's rights activist A Saudi court on Monday (December 28) sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation and as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny. Emily Wither reports.

Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for driving and sharing images of the act, which was illegal for women in Saudi..

Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women's...