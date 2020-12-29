Freight corridors will play major role in making 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) will play a major role in making India self-reliant, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural function of the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

"These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant.

Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these," said PM Modi.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) on December 29. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the inaugural function. This section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has been built by TATA Projects Limited. The 351 km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

