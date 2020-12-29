Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published 8 minutes ago

Freight corridors will play major role in making 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) will play a major role in making India self-reliant, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural function of the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

"These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant.

Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these," said PM Modi.