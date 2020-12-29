Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published 33 minutes ago

Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail by a U.S. Judge on Monday, citing the risk the British socialite might flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls.

A U.S. judge determined on Monday (December 28) that Ghislaine Maxwell was a flight risk and should remain in jail until her trial set for July next year.

The 59 year old is accused of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for sex in the mid-1990s, as well as lying under oath.

Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing and said in her bail application she wanted to remain in New York to clear her name.

The proposed package included more than $22 million posted by her and her husband, and home confinement with 24-hour monitoring.

Maxwell's lawyers had argued her conditions were too harsh in the Brooklyn jail where she has been since July.

They say she's been subject to constant surveillance and woken up every 15 minutes to ensure she's still breathing.

Her former partner Jeffrey Epstein killed himself August 2019, while awaiting his own trial for sex trafficking charges.

This is the second time Maxwell has been denied bail, and prosecutors cited her ability to hide her wealth and flee to countries where she has citizenship, France and the United Kingdom.

Her lawyers did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan.

Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.