Jadeja is genuine all-rounder, lends lot of balance to Indian team: Shastri

India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29.

While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory.

Shastri said, "Ravindra Jadeja is a genuine all-rounder and can bat at any given occasion.

He lends a lot of balance to the side." "To beat a team like Australia, especially in Australia is no point having one or two good days as if you have to beat them you got to have full 5 good days," he added.

"We will stick to 5-bowler strategy.

Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow.

We need to see where he's placed physically as he was in quarantine for the last few weeks.

We also need to see how he feels before we take the call," Shastri further stated.