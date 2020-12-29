Jadeja is genuine all-rounder, lends lot of balance to Indian team: Shastri
India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29.
While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory.
Shastri said, "Ravindra Jadeja is a genuine all-rounder and can bat at any given occasion.
He lends a lot of balance to the side." "To beat a team like Australia, especially in Australia is no point having one or two good days as if you have to beat them you got to have full 5 good days," he added.
Shastri said, "Ajinkya Rahane is a very shrewd leader and a good game reader. His calm and composure also helped the debutants in the game. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli are good readers of the game. Virat is very passionate and on the other side Rahane is very calm and composed and deep inside he knows what he wants." "There was no chat between us when we arrived in Melbourne as it was the things which we got to do. It was to get up and fight," he added. "It was the innings of Ajinkya Rahane that was turning point in the game as his discipline on such a big stage in a massive arena shows his unbelievable concentration," Shastri further stated.
Shastri said, "It was great to see the maturity, discipline and character of these 2 debutants, Mohd Siraj and Shubhman Gill. The efforts of Siraj were outstanding today. Boys deserve all the credit for the character they have shown." "They (Debutants) rub their shoulders with the best (international players) in the dressing room," he added.
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances of playing the Test matches. Someone like Saha who also got injured during IPL is here with us and he is doing rehab here. He is on the right path to be fit in time to play the first Test. The same is the case with Rohit and Ishant as well, it would have given them a chance to get themselves fit and be available for the Test series." "Right now, there is so much uncertainty about whether they would be able to make it at all or not. It definitely would have been very helpful if they were here and doing the rehab here just like Saha is," said Kohli during the virtual press conference.