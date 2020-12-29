Coronation Street actor urges people having suicidal thoughts to 'talk about it and share it'

A Coronation Street actor has urged people having suicidal thoughts to “talkabout it and share it” after his “free spirit” older sister took her own lifeon New Year’s Eve 12 years ago.

Oliver Devoti, 36, was compelled to speak outabout mental health issues after coming to terms with his own suicidalfeelings, and recalled the moment he discovered his sister, Amelia, dead ather home less than an hour after he had last seen her.