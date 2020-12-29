|
Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel
Tuchel sacked by PSG
Paris St-Germain sack manager Thomas Tuchel, hours after he led them to a 4-0 win against Strasbourg.
BBC News - Published
Paris Saint-Germain have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel a day after they hammered Strasbourg 4-0,...
SoccerNews.com - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews
Thomas Tuchel’s tenure as Paris Saint-Germain head coach is all but over. Tuchel will reportedly be...
SoccerNews.com - Published
