Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris St Germain sack head coach Tuchel

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Paris St Germain sack head coach TuchelTuchel sacked by PSG

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Pochettino wants Messi at PSG - Saturday's football gossip

 Mauricio Pochettino wants Lionel Messi at PSG, Chelsea join race for Erling Braut Haaland, Mesut Ozil holds Fenerbahce talks, plus more.
BBC News
Paris St Germain to appoint ex-Spurs manager Pochettino - L'Equipe [Video]

Paris St Germain to appoint ex-Spurs manager Pochettino - L'Equipe

File footage of Mauricio Pochettino and Max Allegri who are reportedly in contention to be the next Paris St Germain coach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published
France football: PSG sack Tuchel, Pochettino set to become new manager [Video]

France football: PSG sack Tuchel, Pochettino set to become new manager

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 07:14Published

PSG sack Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino set to become new manager – reports

 PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain have fired their coach Thomas Tuchel with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement, according to..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Thomas Tuchel: Paris St-Germain sack manager after two and a half years in charge

Paris St-Germain sack manager Thomas Tuchel, hours after he led them to a 4-0 win against Strasbourg.
BBC News - Published

PSG sack head coach Thomas Tuchel – reports

Paris Saint-Germain have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel a day after they hammered Strasbourg 4-0,...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Rumour Has It: Pochettino signs PSG deal to replace Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel’s tenure as Paris Saint-Germain head coach is all but over. Tuchel will reportedly be...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Tuchel -L'Equipe/Bild [Video]

Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Tuchel -L'Equipe/Bild

Reports say that Paris Saint Germain have sacked German coach Tuchel

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:50Published
Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford [Video]

Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:54Published
PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty [Video]

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:52Published