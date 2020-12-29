Shastri hails India's Melbourne comeback, lauds Rahane



India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory. Shastri said, "Ravindra Jadeja is a genuine all-rounder and can bat at any given occasion. He lends a lot of balance to the side." "To beat a team like Australia, especially in Australia is no point having one or two good days as if you have to beat them you got to have full 5 good days," he added. "We will stick to 5-bowler strategy. Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow. We need to see where he's placed physically as he was in quarantine for the last few weeks. We also need to see how he feels before we take the call," Shastri further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published on January 1, 1970 Ind vs Aus: Rahane's innings was turning point, he's shrewd leader, praises Ravi Shastri



Ajinkya Rahane Indian cricketer Watch: Shikhar Dhawan on India's chances against Australia in Test series



Shikhar Dhawan commented on India's chances in the Test series against Australia. Dhawan spoke in the aftermath of India's lowest-ever test total of 36 runs. India's batting order collapsed in Adelaide Test as Australia took 1-0 lead. Ajinkya Rahane has led India's comeback in 2nd test with an impressive ton. "India have done so well in the second Test even in the absence of Virat Kohli. I'm very confident that India will (win the series). They are doing so well and giving such a strong message with their bowling and batting. It shows that our bench-strength is also prepared to take on any side," said Dhawan. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970 Rahane's fine ton puts India in control against Australia Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant unbeaten century gives India control of the second Test against Australia on day two.

