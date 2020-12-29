Watch: North India shivers under cold wave, snowfall in parts of J&K

Global  
 

Cold wave swept parts of North India as it braces for a chilly New Year eve.

IMD said night temperatures are likely to fall by up to five notches over the next two days.

Cold waves enveloped parts of Uttar Pradesh, leading to low visibility in some areas.

Icy winds swept through Delhi bringing the minimum temperature down to 3.6°C.

The city's air quality on Tuesday morning was also recorded in 'poor' category with AQI 237.

Meanwhile, parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed moderate snowfall.

Tourists visited Patnitop hill station following the fresh spell of snowfall.

Tourists were enthralled while normal life was hit due to the heavy snowfall in J&K.


