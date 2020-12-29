Watch: North India shivers under cold wave, snowfall in parts of J&K

North India is in complete grip of cold wave with the national capital also struggling with rising pollution. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality on the morning of December 24 was 450 which puts it in the 'severe' category. Due to thick layers of fog, visibility in multiple areas of the national capital was extremely reduced. One of the locals said, "Consumption of hot water early in the morning will help in battling with this weather." Indian Meteorological Department has observed dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Delhi.
The construction work of North India's first ever Industrial Biotech Park (IBP) is underway in JandK's Kathua district. Construction of Biotech Park is taking place at Gatti Village of Kathua. It will generate sources of employment for farmers and unemployed youth. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Jammu and Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) are developing the biotech park. CSIR will plant the medicinal and aromatic plants in Biotech Park. A cost of Rs 45 crore has been estimated to complete the project.
Kashmiri youth turned up for the recruitment process of Border Battalion in Jammu on December 29. The recruitment drive was halted amid COVID pandemic. Youngsters, who live within 10 km reach in border areas, are eligible for the post. All adequate arrangements have been put in place in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. After Jammu, administration will also start the recruitment process in border areas of Kashmir.
Tourists visited Patnitop hill station following snowfall in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. J-K witnessed fresh spell of snowfall on December 28. People were seen enjoying the snowfall in Patnitop. Tourists were enthralled and normal life is hampered due to heavy snowfall in J-K.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) on December 29. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the inaugural function. This section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) has been built by TATA Projects Limited. The 351 km New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh.
Fog and cold continue to grip the Delhi, even as the city is struggling with rising pollution. Intense cold weather conditions are disrupting the normal lives. People tied-up together to burn bonfires to keep themselves warm in this bone-chilling cold. Parts of the northern India are reeling under severe cold. The visibility was extremely reduced in multiple areas. Minimum temperature will hover around 5.4 degrees Celsius today.
Colourful Christmas Carnival enthralled audience on its last day on December 25 in JandK's Patnitop. The event was inaugurated by CEO Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) Sachin Dev Singh Jamwal. Various folk songs and dances were presented by the artists of JandK Arts and Cultural Academy which enthralled the tourists. After the Christmas festival, three day long winter carnival will also be organised from December 29 to December 31. Various stalls of handicrafts, handlooms and food stalls were also centre of attraction.
