Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world

Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world

Excess deaths data for 2020 suggests toll three times higher than officially reported, behind only US and Brazil.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain [Video]

Delayed batches of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Spain

Planes carrying new batches of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at different Spanish airports on Tuesday after the delivery was postponed on Monday (December 28) due to a logistics problem.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

AP Top Stories December 29 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 29th: House votes to raise COVID relief payment; Biden says Trump administration is interfering with transition..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Stimulus checks delayed until next week?; California will likely extend stay-at-home orders; Spain tops 50K deaths

 California will likely extend stay-at-home orders for three more weeks. Ex-Georgia Rep. Nolan Mettetal dies. Spain tops 50K deaths. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Arsenal's Gabriel tests positive for coronavirus

 Arsenal announce that Brazilian defender Gabriel, who is self-isolating, has tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Football: Neymar to hold New Year party for 150 people, not 500

 RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A New Year party for 150 people thrown by Brazilian footballer Neymar will be subject to strict health rules to try to prevent the..
WorldNews

'It's as if we've learned nothing': alarm over Amazon road project

 Brazilian activists have voiced alarm over their government’s plans to bulldoze a 94-mile highway through a biodiverse corner of the Amazon along the border..
WorldNews
‘Disabled Santa’ is helping the poor in Brazil [Video]

‘Disabled Santa’ is helping the poor in Brazil

Jose Ivanildo Leandro da Silva is well known by locals for his charitable efforts to help the city’s neediest children.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Russia admits COVID death toll is three times higher than reported

Russia admits COVID death toll is three times higher than reported Russia has admitted its coronavirus death toll is more than three times higher than previously...
Sky News - Published

Russia admits its coronavirus death toll third worst in the world

Earlier this month, Putin had said that Moscow had done a “better” job at managing the pandemic...
Zee News - Published

Russia admits to world's third-worst Covid-19 death toll

More than 186,000 Russians have died due to coronavirus, three times more than previously reported
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile [Video]

Brazil's President On Why He Won't Take COVID-19 Vaccine: I Don't Want To Turn Into A Crocodile

With the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, Brazil is experiencing a huge surge in new cases. Nevertheless, Business Insider reports the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 532 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 532

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 66,052 as more than 74 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 612 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 612

The UK Covid-19 death total stands at 65,520 as more than 73 million peoplehave now been infected with the virus worldwide.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published