Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world
Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world
Excess deaths data for 2020 suggests toll three times higher than officially reported, behind only US and
Brazil.
Russia has admitted its coronavirus death toll is more than three times higher than previously...
Earlier this month, Putin had said that Moscow had done a “better” job at managing the pandemic...
More than 186,000 Russians have died due to coronavirus, three times more than previously reported
